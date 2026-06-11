Trivia Night

Join us for trivia every second Thursday at Stomp!



Trivia host: John Croft – third generation of Croft Vineyards & Trivia Wizard



Trivia will kick off trivia at 6:00pm (please come early to order food/drinks and get settled in).



There is a 6 person group maximum per table.



The winning team will receive a $50 Stomp Gift Card.



Full menu of pizzas and small plates from the kitchen and wines by the glass and bottle will be offered.



RSVP is required- visit our website to make a reservation for your group.