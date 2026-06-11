|Location:
|Stomp Tasting Room
|Map:
|5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-364-3085
|Email:
|admin@croftvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.croftvineyards.com/events/
|All Dates:
Trivia Night
Join us for trivia every second Thursday at Stomp!
Trivia host: John Croft – third generation of Croft Vineyards & Trivia Wizard
Trivia will kick off trivia at 6:00pm (please come early to order food/drinks and get settled in).
There is a 6 person group maximum per table.
The winning team will receive a $50 Stomp Gift Card.
Full menu of pizzas and small plates from the kitchen and wines by the glass and bottle will be offered.
RSVP is required- visit our website to make a reservation for your group.