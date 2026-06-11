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Location:Stomp Tasting Room
Map:5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-364-3085
Email:admin@croftvineyards.com
Website:https://www.croftvineyards.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 11, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 9, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 13, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 10, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Trivia Night

Join us for trivia every second Thursday at Stomp!

Trivia host: John Croft – third generation of Croft Vineyards & Trivia Wizard

Trivia will kick off trivia at 6:00pm (please come early to order food/drinks and get settled in).

There is a 6 person group maximum per table.

The winning team will receive a $50 Stomp Gift Card.

Full menu of pizzas and small plates from the kitchen and wines by the glass and bottle will be offered.

RSVP is required- visit our website to make a reservation for your group.

Join us for trivia every second Thursday at Stomp!Trivia host: John Croft – third generation of Croft Vineyards & Trivia WizardTrivia will kick off trivia at 6:00pm (please come early to order food/drinks and get settled in).There is a 6 person group maximum per table.The winning team will receive a $50 Stomp Gift Card.Full menu of pizzas and small plates from the kitchen and wines by the ...
Stomp Tasting Room
Stomp Tasting Room 97304 5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
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