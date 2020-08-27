 Calendar Home
Location:Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC
Map:13239 Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5053101525
Email:oranmormead@yahoo.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/trivia-night-5e20c82378755.html
All Dates:Jan 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Feb 27, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Mar 26, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Apr 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
May 28, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Jun 25, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Jul 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Aug 27, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Sep 24, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Oct 22, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Nov 26, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month
Dec 24, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Occurs the 4th Thursday of every month

Trivia Night

Trivia night at Oran Mor
4th Thursday of every month
6-8pm
Come join Erik Schnaultz and the Oran Mor for evening of fun, laughter and testing your wits!
Mead, wine, cider, beer and
Paninis and Appetizer plates available for purchase.

