Location:Dobbes Family Estate Hideaway
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Mar 13, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Trivia Night

Join us on the second Friday of each month for Trivia Night in the Hideaway with our very own Tasting Room Manager, Matt Daley hosting the evening.

Special pricing on Dobbes glass pours and bottles to enjoy during the evening as well as beer on tap, light bites and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages are available. Or, grab your friends and pack a picnic dinner to bring with you. The winning group gets a special prize... good luck!

Mark your calendars for Trivia Night every second Friday of the month in the Hideaway!

