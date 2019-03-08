Trivia Night

Flex your brainpower at Dobbes’ Trivia Night in the Hideaway!



We’re all smarter after a glass of wine or two, so bring your friends and enjoy an entertaining evening of trivia games hosted by Oregon Trivia Company. This will be a monthly event held the second Friday of each month, so gather your friends and start a new tradition with us! Special pricing on Dobbes glass pours and bottles to enjoy during the evening as well as beer on tap, light bites and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.



