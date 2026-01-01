|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|5034351278
|info@brookswine.com
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/trailhead-coffee-pop-up/
Trailhead Coffee Pop Up
Join Trailhead Coffee Roasters for this complimentary Artisans in Residence pop up. Enjoy a comparative tasting of the same coffee blend with different pour-over brew recipes for a hands-on tasting experience.
This event is complimentary, but reservations are recommended.
