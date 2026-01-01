 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/trailhead-coffee-pop-up/
All Dates:Jan 31, 2026 10:30 am - 2:00 pm

Trailhead Coffee Pop Up

Join Trailhead Coffee Roasters for this complimentary Artisans in Residence pop up. Enjoy a comparative tasting of the same coffee blend with different pour-over brew recipes for a hands-on tasting experience.

This event is complimentary, but reservations are recommended.

Join Trailhead Coffee Roaster for this complimentary pop up.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
January (2026)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable