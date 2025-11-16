Tradition Reimagined – Fireside Chat

When tradition meets transformation, the conversation gets real.



Join us for an intimate evening with Bertony Faustin of Abbey Creek Wine, Tiquette Bramlett of Henderson Ave., and Chef Jonathan Jones of Epilogue Kitchen — as they sit fireside to explore what it truly means to reimagine tradition.



The conversation will be moderated by Kimiko Matsuda, a Community Engagement Strategist, Content Creator, and Culture Connector for the Rose City.



This isn’t your average panel. It’s a gathering of changemakers discussing food, wine, culture, and identity — and the reality of building something meaningful in spaces that weren’t built for you. Expect authenticity, laughter, and the kind of conversation that lingers long after the last sip.



To complement the dialogue, Chef Jonathan Jones — twice nominated as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Northwest — will curate a menu of thoughtful, elevated bites designed to spark connection and conversation.



Culinary Experience Includes:



~Bay Shrimp Rolls~



~Wild Mushroom, Grape Jam & Goat Cheese Crostini~



~Butternut Bisque Shooters~



~Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies~



Pull up ready to taste, listen, and be part of something that reminds us that tradition isn’t fixed — it’s reimagined.



As always, every ticketed event at The Crick includes your first glass of wine. Whether that’s a signature Abbey Creek pour for this special evening or one from Henderson Ave., we’ve got you covered.



We request that all guests be 21+

Fee: $50