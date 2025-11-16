|Location:
|The OG Crick
|31441 NW Commercial St., North Plains, Oregon 97133
|https://abbeycreekvineyard.orderport.net/product-details/0517/Tradition-Reimagined-Brunch
Tradition Reimagined – Brunch
We’re bringing a little flavor and a lot of heart to The Crick.
Guest Chef Jonathan Jones of Epilogue Kitchen—a James Beard Award semifinalist—will be curating a culinary experience that bridges storytelling, culture, and craft.
Expect bold flavors, soulful conversation, and a brunch that redefines what it means to reimagine tradition—one plate at a time.
As always, every brunch event at The Crick includes your first glass of signature Abbey Creek wine, sangria, or mimosa.
We request that all guests be 21+
Menu Highlights:
~Duck Confit, Cheddar Grits, Succotash~
~Buttermilk Corncake, Yam Chutney, Hazelnut Streusel~
~Pickled & Fermented Fall Veggie Hash, Pork Belly, Crispy Egg, Pinot Glaze~
Fee: $75