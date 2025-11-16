 Calendar Home
Location:The OG Crick
Map:31441 NW Commercial St., North Plains, Oregon 97133
Website:https://abbeycreekvineyard.orderport.net/product-details/0517/Tradition-Reimagined-Brunch
All Dates:Nov 16, 2025 11:00 am

Tradition Reimagined – Brunch

We’re bringing a little flavor and a lot of heart to The Crick.

Guest Chef Jonathan Jones of Epilogue Kitchen—a James Beard Award semifinalist—will be curating a culinary experience that bridges storytelling, culture, and craft.

Expect bold flavors, soulful conversation, and a brunch that redefines what it means to reimagine tradition—one plate at a time.

As always, every brunch event at The Crick includes your first glass of signature Abbey Creek wine, sangria, or mimosa.

We request that all guests be 21+

Menu Highlights:

~Duck Confit, Cheddar Grits, Succotash~

~Buttermilk Corncake, Yam Chutney, Hazelnut Streusel~

~Pickled & Fermented Fall Veggie Hash, Pork Belly, Crispy Egg, Pinot Glaze~

 

Fee: $75

