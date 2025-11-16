Tradition Reimagined – Brunch

We’re bringing a little flavor and a lot of heart to The Crick.



Guest Chef Jonathan Jones of Epilogue Kitchen—a James Beard Award semifinalist—will be curating a culinary experience that bridges storytelling, culture, and craft.



Expect bold flavors, soulful conversation, and a brunch that redefines what it means to reimagine tradition—one plate at a time.



As always, every brunch event at The Crick includes your first glass of signature Abbey Creek wine, sangria, or mimosa.



We request that all guests be 21+



Menu Highlights:



~Duck Confit, Cheddar Grits, Succotash~



~Buttermilk Corncake, Yam Chutney, Hazelnut Streusel~



~Pickled & Fermented Fall Veggie Hash, Pork Belly, Crispy Egg, Pinot Glaze~

Fee: $75