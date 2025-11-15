 Calendar Home
Location:The Ground at Stillwater
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Website:https://abbeycreekvineyard.orderport.net/product-details/0519/Tradition-Reimagined-After-Party
All Dates:Nov 15, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Tradition Reimagined – After Dark

Join us for the Tradition Reimagined After Dark, where Oregon’s changemakers, culture builders, and industry pioneers come together to celebrate community, creativity, and the future we’re shaping—our way.

We’re keeping the night alive with:

Sounds by DJ OG One

Bites and pours featuring wines from Oregon’s boldest winemakers

A room full of folks who don’t just make moves—they make meaning

This isn’t your typical after party. It’s where new traditions are toasted, stories are swapped, and the next wave of ideas starts to take shape.

Come ready to connect, sip, and celebrate what happens when we rewrite the playbook together.

We request that all guests be 21+

 

Fee: $25

The Ground at Stillwater
The Ground at Stillwater 97128 455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
