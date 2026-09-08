Location: Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club Map: 909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703 Website: https://amaterrawines.com/event-calendar/ All Dates: Sep 8, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 15, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 22, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 29, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Tini Tuesday at Amaterra Bend

Come visit Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club for Tini Tuesdays! Enjoy happy hour pricing on martinis all day long, and check out the special martini of the week. The weekly special will feature a seasonal spin on the classic martini created by Amaterra’s talented bartenders. Plus, bring a friend and order Girl Dinner for two martinis of your choice, a Caesar salad, and a side of fries!