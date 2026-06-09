|Location:
|Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
|Map:
|909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
|Website:
|https://amaterrawines.com/event-calendar/
|All Dates:
Tini Tuesday at Amaterra Bend
Come visit Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club for Tini Tuesdays! Enjoy happy hour pricing on martinis all day long, and check out the special martini of the week. The weekly special will feature a seasonal spin on the classic martini created by Amaterra’s talented bartenders. Plus, bring a friend and order Girl Dinner for two martinis of your choice, a Caesar salad, and a side of fries!