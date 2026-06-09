 Calendar Home
Location:Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Map:909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
Website:https://amaterrawines.com/event-calendar/
All Dates:Sep 8, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 15, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 22, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 29, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tini Tuesday at Amaterra Bend

Come visit Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club for Tini Tuesdays! Enjoy happy hour pricing on martinis all day long, and check out the special martini of the week. The weekly special will feature a seasonal spin on the classic martini created by Amaterra’s talented bartenders. Plus, bring a friend and order Girl Dinner for two martinis of your choice, a Caesar salad, and a side of fries!

Come visit Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club for Tini Tuesdays! Enjoy happy hour pricing on martinis all day long, and check out the special martini of the week. The weekly special will feature a seasonal spin on the classic martini created by Amaterra’s talented bartenders. Plus, bring a friend and order Girl Dinner for two martinis of your choice, a Caesar salad, and a side of fries!
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club 97703 909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable