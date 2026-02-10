Oct 6, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm Oct 13, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm Oct 20, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm Oct 27, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tini Tuesday at Amaterra
Come visit Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club for Tini Tuesdays! Enjoy happy hour pricing on martinis all day long, and check out the special martini of the week. The weekly special will feature a seasonal spin on the classic martini created by Amaterra’s talented bartenders. Plus, bring a friend and order Girl Dinner for two martinis of your choice, a Caesar salad, and a side of fries!
Come visit Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club for Tini Tuesdays! Enjoy happy hour pricing on martinis all day long, and check out the special martini of the week. The weekly special will feature a seasonal spin on the classic martini created by Amaterra’s talented bartenders. Plus, bring a friend and order Girl Dinner for two martinis of your choice, a Caesar salad, and a side of fries!