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Location:Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Map:909 NW Bond St, Bend, Oregon 97703
All Dates:Oct 6, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Oct 13, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Oct 20, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Oct 27, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Tini Tuesday at Amaterra

Come visit Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club for Tini Tuesdays! Enjoy happy hour pricing on martinis all day long, and check out the special martini of the week. The weekly special will feature a seasonal spin on the classic martini created by Amaterra’s talented bartenders. Plus, bring a friend and order Girl Dinner for two martinis of your choice, a Caesar salad, and a side of fries!

Come visit Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club for Tini Tuesdays! Enjoy happy hour pricing on martinis all day long, and check out the special martini of the week. The weekly special will feature a seasonal spin on the classic martini created by Amaterra’s talented bartenders. Plus, bring a friend and order Girl Dinner for two martinis of your choice, a Caesar salad, and a side of fries!
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club 97703 909 NW Bond St, Bend, Oregon 97703
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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