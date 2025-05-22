 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown Tigard
Map:12345 SW Main St, Tigard, OR 97223
Phone: 971-999-1809
Email:Cheers@Archetype12.com
Website:https://www.tickettomato.com/event/9346
All Dates:May 22, 2025 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Tigard Wine Walk

Taste some incredible wines and explore the unique stores and restaurants of Downtown Tigard. Select businesses will host a beverage vendor, ready to offer you tastings of one to two varieties. Bottles may be available for purchase, so you can savor your new favorite another day as well!

Meet us at Rotary Plaza to pick up your tasting glass, wristband and map, then head down the street for your tasting adventure. Tasting locations will be clearly marked and ready for you. In addition to their full menus, local restaurants will have special small plate menus for the event.

This event is a fundraiser for the Tigard Downtown Alliance and proceeds will help support other Tigard Downtown events and projects.

 

Fee: $40

Join Archetype12 Wines on Main Street for a walking and tasting event!

