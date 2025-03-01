 Calendar Home
Location:The Outlook Tasting Room - Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/detail/526135/march-1-2-throwback-weekend
All Dates:Mar 1, 2025 - Mar 2, 2025

Throwback Weekend (Spring)

Join us at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards from March 1st & 2nd for a throwback weekend! Get ready to take a journey back in time to the days when tastings were complimentary. Yup, tastings are on us!

Our friendly team is excited to host you and your guests for a tasting of our wines. It's time to get out of the house and come wine tasting. The tasting comprises 4 Knudsen Vineyards estate wines. Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.

Appointments available daily for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins welcome for groups of 1- 6 based on availability. We are unable to accommodate groups over 6 guests during this event. Thank you for your understanding.


To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat that needs one.

*Please note: a $10 fee will be applied per non-drinking guest. A non-alcoholic drink and snack is included. We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.

Get ready to take a journey back in time to the days when tastings were complimentary!

