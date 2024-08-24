Throwback Weekend (Complimentary Wine Tasting)

Join us at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards from August 24 - 25 for a throwback weekend! Get ready to take a journey back in time to the days when tastings were complimentary. Yup, tastings are on us!



Our friendly team is excited to host you and your guests for a tasting of our wines while soaking up the stunning vineyard views. The tasting comprises 4 Knudsen Vineyards estate wines. Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.