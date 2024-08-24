|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/496216/throwback-weekend-august-24-25?date=2024-08-24&size=2&time=10%3A00
|All Dates:
Throwback Weekend (Complimentary Wine Tasting)
Join us at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards from August 24 - 25 for a throwback weekend! Get ready to take a journey back in time to the days when tastings were complimentary. Yup, tastings are on us!
Our friendly team is excited to host you and your guests for a tasting of our wines while soaking up the stunning vineyard views. The tasting comprises 4 Knudsen Vineyards estate wines. Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.
