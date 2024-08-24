 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/496216/throwback-weekend-august-24-25?date=2024-08-24&size=2&time=10%3A00
All Dates:Aug 24, 2024 - Aug 25, 2024

Throwback Weekend (Complimentary Wine Tasting)

Join us at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards from August 24 - 25 for a throwback weekend! Get ready to take a journey back in time to the days when tastings were complimentary. Yup, tastings are on us!

Our friendly team is excited to host you and your guests for a tasting of our wines while soaking up the stunning vineyard views. The tasting comprises 4 Knudsen Vineyards estate wines. Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.

