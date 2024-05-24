 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:801 SW Baker St, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 5039853445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:May 24, 2024 - May 27, 2024

Throwback Memorial Day Weekend

Throwback this Memorial Day Weekend with Patton Valley & Ocelli's Open House!

Do you remember when Memorial Day Weekend in wine country was a big deal? When tasting flights were complimentary? Supporting your community was normal business? Throwback with us this Memorial Day Weekend, Fri-Mon May 24-27, 12-5 in our tasting room and enjoy a complimentary collaborative flight of 6 wines.

In lieu of a tasting fee, we are thrilled to be collecting donations for Northwest Battle Buddies. Northwest Battle Buddies gifts professionally trained service dogs to Veterans battling PTSD, helping them regain their freedom and independence.

 

Fee: $0

Patton Valley Wines
Patton Valley Wines 97128 801 SW Baker St, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
