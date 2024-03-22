 Calendar Home
Location:Résolu Cellars
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5037045805
Email:erin@pdxwineevents.com
Website:http://https://resolucellars.com/calendar
All Dates:Mar 22, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Three-Winery Pop-Up in Hillsboro

Only $20 affords you entry as well as 12 wine tasting tickets. Visit with each of our boutique wineries and taste through big, bold reds, dry sparkling wines, Rieslings and viogniers, and of course, world-famous Oregon Pinot noir wines.

Wines by the glass and bottle service also available, as well as light bites for purchase. Outside food is welcome.

Résolu Cellars is located only a 1/2 block off of the Max line.

Presented by PDX Wine Events.

 

Fee: $20

3-winery pop-up: featuring MonksGate Vineyard, Human Cellars, & Résolu Cellars

