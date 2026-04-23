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Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Email:events@avwine.com
Website:https://avwine.com/events/
All Dates:Apr 23, 2026
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Thirsty Thursday – 50% off wine!

Thirsty Thursday Alert!
Forget happy hour — we’re taking it ALL DAY! Every glass of wine is 50% off this Thursday. Sip, savor, and celebrate the almost-weekend with us!

Thirsty Thursday – 50% off wine!

Aurora Vineyards
Aurora Vineyards 21338 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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