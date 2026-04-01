Location: Aurora Vineyards Map: 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002 Phone: (503) 678-3390 Email: events@avwine.com Website: https://avwine.com/events/ All Dates: Apr 23, 2026

Apr 30, 2026

May 7, 2026

May 14, 2026

May 21, 2026

May 28, 2026

Jun 4, 2026

Jun 11, 2026

Jun 18, 2026

Jun 25, 2026

Jul 2, 2026

Jul 9, 2026

Jul 16, 2026

Jul 23, 2026

Jul 30, 2026

Aug 6, 2026

Aug 13, 2026

Aug 20, 2026

Aug 27, 2026

Sep 3, 2026

Sep 10, 2026

Sep 17, 2026

Sep 24, 2026



Thirsty Thursday – 50% off wine!

Thirsty Thursday Alert!

Forget happy hour — we’re taking it ALL DAY! Every glass of wine is 50% off this Thursday. Sip, savor, and celebrate the almost-weekend with us!