|Location:
|Aurora Vineyards
|Map:
|21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|Phone:
|(503) 678-3390
|Email:
|events@avwine.com
|Website:
|https://avwine.com/events/
|All Dates:
Thirsty Thursday – 50% off wine!
Thirsty Thursday Alert!
Forget happy hour — we’re taking it ALL DAY! Every glass of wine is 50% off this Thursday. Sip, savor, and celebrate the almost-weekend with us!
Thirsty Thursday – 50% off wine!
Thirsty Thursday – 50% off wine!
Aurora Vineyards
Aurora Vineyards 21338 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002