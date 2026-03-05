Thirsty Thursday - Daubers & Day Drinking

📅 Date: Thursday, May 7th

⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL

🔞 21+ Only



Your Thursday lunch break just leveled up. Grab your crew (or come make some new ones), bring your favorite lunch, and settle in for a couple hours of bingo, laughs, and whatever you’re sipping on from our menu. Zero pressure, all fun—just how we like it.



🪑 Seating & Reservations:

Tables limited to 8 people max

Booking for a group? You’ll be seated together

Booking separately? Drop names in the “special instructions” box so we can squad you up

🍽 Food & Beverage:

Bring your own lunch (we support your snack game)

Limited snacks available for purchase

🚫 No outside beverages allowed (yes, even water)