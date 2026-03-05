|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://29700 SW Burkhalter Rd
|All Dates:
Thirsty Thursday - Daubers & Day Drinking
📅 Date: Thursday, May 7th
⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL
🔞 21+ Only
Your Thursday lunch break just leveled up. Grab your crew (or come make some new ones), bring your favorite lunch, and settle in for a couple hours of bingo, laughs, and whatever you’re sipping on from our menu. Zero pressure, all fun—just how we like it.
🪑 Seating & Reservations:
Tables limited to 8 people max
Booking for a group? You’ll be seated together
Booking separately? Drop names in the “special instructions” box so we can squad you up
🍽 Food & Beverage:
Bring your own lunch (we support your snack game)
Limited snacks available for purchase
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (yes, even water)
Free bingo, midday sips & lunch vibes—Thursday just got way more fun.