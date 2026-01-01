|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0385/thirsty-thursday-bingo-and-wine--oct-1
|All Dates:
Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine
Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine - Oct 1
📅 Date: Thursday, Oct 1, 2026
⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only
Food & Beverage Policy:
🍽 Bring your own lunch. We have limited snacks available
🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.
We have beverages sale.... Including Water
Free bingo, wine, and lunchtime fun. Your Thursday plans just got better!