Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine

Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine - Oct 1



📅 Date: Thursday, Oct 1, 2026

⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only



Food & Beverage Policy:



🍽 Bring your own lunch. We have limited snacks available

🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.



We have beverages sale.... Including Water