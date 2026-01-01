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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0385/thirsty-thursday-bingo-and-wine--oct-1
All Dates:Oct 1, 2026 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine

Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine - Oct 1

📅 Date: Thursday, Oct 1, 2026
⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only

Food & Beverage Policy:

🍽 Bring your own lunch. We have limited snacks available
🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.

We have beverages sale.... Including Water

Free bingo, wine, and lunchtime fun. Your Thursday plans just got better!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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