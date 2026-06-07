|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0354/thirsty-thursday-bingo-and-wine--july-9th
|All Dates:
Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine
🎉🍷 Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine 🍷🎉
📅 Date: Thursday, July 9th
⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ Only
Skip the sad desk lunch and join us for an afternoon of bingo, wine, laughter, and a little friendly competition. Whether you're sneaking away from work, meeting up with friends, or just looking for an excuse to get out of the house, we've got your Thursday covered.
🍽 Bring your own lunch. Limited snacks are available for purchase.
🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles permitted.
Grab a seat, sip something delicious, and see if luck is on your side. We can't promise you'll win bingo, but we can promise a much better afternoon than answering emails.
Free bingo, wine, and lunchtime fun. Your Thursday plans just got better!