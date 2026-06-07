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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0354/thirsty-thursday-bingo-and-wine--july-9th
All Dates:Jul 9, 2026 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine

🎉🍷 Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine 🍷🎉

📅 Date: Thursday, July 9th
⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ Only

Skip the sad desk lunch and join us for an afternoon of bingo, wine, laughter, and a little friendly competition. Whether you're sneaking away from work, meeting up with friends, or just looking for an excuse to get out of the house, we've got your Thursday covered.

🍽 Bring your own lunch. Limited snacks are available for purchase.

🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles permitted.

Grab a seat, sip something delicious, and see if luck is on your side. We can't promise you'll win bingo, but we can promise a much better afternoon than answering emails.

Free bingo, wine, and lunchtime fun. Your Thursday plans just got better!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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