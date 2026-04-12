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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0352/thirsty-thursday-bingo-and-wine--june-11th
All Dates:Jun 11, 2026 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine

🍷 Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine 🍷🎉

📅 Date: Thursday, June 11th
⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ Only

Skip the sad desk lunch and join us for an afternoon of bingo, wine, laughter, and a little friendly competition. Whether you're sneaking away from work, meeting up with friends, or just looking for an excuse to get out of the house, we've got your Thursday covered.

🍽 Bring your own lunch. Limited snacks are available for purchase.

🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles permitted.

Grab a seat, sip something delicious, and see if luck is on your side. We can't promise you'll win bingo, but we can promise a much better afternoon than answering emails.

Free bingo, midday sips & lunch vibes—Thursday just got way more fun.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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