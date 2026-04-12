Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine

🍷 Thirsty Thursday Bingo & Wine 🍷🎉



📅 Date: Thursday, June 11th

⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

💰 Cost: Complimentary for ALL

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ Only



Skip the sad desk lunch and join us for an afternoon of bingo, wine, laughter, and a little friendly competition. Whether you're sneaking away from work, meeting up with friends, or just looking for an excuse to get out of the house, we've got your Thursday covered.



🍽 Bring your own lunch. Limited snacks are available for purchase.



🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles permitted.



Grab a seat, sip something delicious, and see if luck is on your side. We can't promise you'll win bingo, but we can promise a much better afternoon than answering emails.