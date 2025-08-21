Third Thursday: Wine, Art & Music at Argyle

DETAILS:

Take a leisurely stroll through the heart of Oregon wine country and dive into the vibrant yet laid-back ambiance of Dundee’s Third Thursday. Each month, Dundee’s downtown corridor comes alive with live music, art demos, locally crafted goods, wine tasting specials, and offerings from food trucks and local eateries.



Argyle will have wine by the glass, a bubbles flight, live music and local artist Danielle LaGoy on site! Live music will be performed by Darren Kerr. Be sure to visit the Trellis mobile food truck at Argyle for bites to go along with your wines.



This event invites everyone to enjoy the best of wine, food, and community spirit in a warm and welcoming atmosphere—no RSVP required.



ADMISSION: Complimentary Entry. Glasses of wine are available for purchase from Argyle. Food by Trellis is available for purchase.

Fee: $Complimentary Entry. Glasses of wine are available for purchase from Argyle. Food by Trellis is available for purchase.