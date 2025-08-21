 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 Highway 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-8520
Email:tastinghouse@argylewinery.com
Website:https://argylewinery.com/events/third-thursday-wine-art-music/
All Dates:Aug 21, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Third Thursday: Wine, Art & Music at Argyle

DETAILS:
Take a leisurely stroll through the heart of Oregon wine country and dive into the vibrant yet laid-back ambiance of Dundee’s Third Thursday. Each month, Dundee’s downtown corridor comes alive with live music, art demos, locally crafted goods, wine tasting specials, and offerings from food trucks and local eateries.

Argyle will have wine by the glass, a bubbles flight, live music and local artist Danielle LaGoy on site! Live music will be performed by Darren Kerr. Be sure to visit the Trellis mobile food truck at Argyle for bites to go along with your wines.

This event invites everyone to enjoy the best of wine, food, and community spirit in a warm and welcoming atmosphere—no RSVP required.

ADMISSION: Complimentary Entry. Glasses of wine are available for purchase from Argyle. Food by Trellis is available for purchase.

 

Fee: $Complimentary Entry. Glasses of wine are available for purchase from Argyle. Food by Trellis is available for purchase.

This event invites everyone to enjoy the best of wine, food, and community spirit.

Argyle Winery
Argyle Winery 97115 691 Highway 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable