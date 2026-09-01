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Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Website:https://argylewinery.com/events/third-thursday-wine-art-music_sept/
All Dates:Sep 17, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Third Thursday: Wine, Art & Music

Visit Argyle Winery and take a leisurely stroll through the heart of Oregon wine country and dive into the vibrant yet laid-back ambiance of Dundee’s Third Thursday. Each month, Dundee’s downtown corridor comes alive with live music, art demos, locally crafted goods, wine tasting specials, and offerings from food trucks and local eateries. This free event invites everyone to enjoy the best of wine, food, and community spirit in a warm and welcoming atmosphere—no RSVP required.

Visit Argyle Winery and take a leisurely stroll through the heart of Oregon wine country and dive into the vibrant yet laid-back ambiance of Dundee’s Third Thursday. Each month, Dundee’s downtown corridor comes alive with live music, art demos, locally crafted goods, wine tasting specials, and offerings from food trucks and local eateries. This free event invites everyone to enjoy the best ...
Argyle Winery
Argyle Winery 97115 691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
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