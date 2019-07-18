 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://18700 SW Hillsboro HWY
All Dates:Jul 18, 2019

Third Thursday Happy Hour

Join us for Happy Hour and small plates prepared by Chef Irene and music by Ryan Meagher. Fee: $30

Raptor Ridge
Raptor Ridge 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

