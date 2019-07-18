|Location:
|Raptor Ridge
|Map:
|18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036288463
|Email:
|info@raptorridgewinery.com
|Website:
|http://18700 SW Hillsboro HWY
|All Dates:
Third Thursday Happy Hour
Join us for Happy Hour and small plates prepared by Chef Irene and music by Ryan Meagher. Fee: $30
Third Thursday Happy Hour
Join us for Happy Hour and small plates prepared by Chef Irene and music by Ryan Meagher. Fee: $30
Raptor Ridge
Raptor Ridge 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132