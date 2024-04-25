Theme: Modern Meets Vintage, 5 course dinner

It's called the Supernova Supper Club, and it's unlike any dining experience you've ever had. Elevate your senses with a 5-course meal and wine pairing with Compris Vineyard, each sip and bite an exploration of the essence of time itself. Challenge conventions as salon meets supper, where tables are obsolete, strangers become friends, and conversations are as rich as the menu. The menu is crafted by the talented Chef Heather Ciprani and Compris Vineyards, ensuring that each dish is a masterpiece sourced from regenerative farms, green pastures, and foraged treasures.



But here's the best part – the theme of the evening is "Modern Meets Vintage," and it's all about exploring the element of time in every conversation, bite, and sip. For this dinner we are asking for people to come with or invite someone from a different generation than you, if possible.

Fee: $125