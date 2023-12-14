Location: ōkta Map: 618 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR 97128 All Dates: Dec 14, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm



THE WORLD IN A WINEGLASS: Ray Isle Book-Signing

Veteran wine editor Ray Isle’s new book, THE WORLD IN A WINEGLASS: The Insider’s Guide to Artisanal, Sustainable, Extraordinary Wines to Drink Now, features 15 Oregon wineries: Antiquum Farm, Bergstrom Vineyards, Big Table Farm, Brick House Vineyards, Brooks Wine, Cristom Vineyards, Day Wines, Elk Cove Vineyards, The Eyrie Vineyards, Hiyu Wine Farm, Martin Woods, Maysara Winery, Walter Scott Wines, Sokol Blosser, and Soter Vineyards. Several of these exceptional wineries, including Antiquum, Big Table Farm, Brick House, Brooks Wine, Cristom, Day Wines, Elk Cove Vineyards, Eyrie, Hiyu, Martin Woods, Sokol Blosser, and Soter Vineyards, will come together to pour at Isle’s book signing event at ōkta, recently recognized by the New York Times as one of the 50 Best Restaurants of the year, on December 14th from 4-8pm. The event is hosted by ōkta in partnership with Visit McMinnville, and is open to the public and free with book purchase.

Fee: $Free with Book Purchase