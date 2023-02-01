The Winter Wander Club Share

This event is for members of the Elk Cove Roosevelt Club. We are partnering with several other Willamette Valley wineries to gain you access to a “member for a day” pass throughout the month of February.



Kick off the month by visiting Elk Cove to pick up your Winter Wander Club Share card, then enjoy access to several of our favorite wineries. To prepare for your visit, participating wineries require reservations. Present your Winter Wander card to enjoy 2 complimentary tastings, plus a discount on wines. Purchase one or more bottles from each winery to earn a stamp and enter the Winter Wander raffle. We look forward to hearing about your favorite stops!



Here are the 14 participating wineries and their scheduled days and hours of operation during the event:



*Blackout dates are days a winery can not host Winter Wander guests.



Chehalem Mountains AVA:

Arborbrook Wines. Open Weds-Sun, 11-4pm, 15% discount. No black out days. Make a reservation.



Cooper Mountain Vineyard. Open Thurs-Sunday, 11-4pm, 15% discount. Blackout February 11-12th. Make a reservation.



Tresori Vineyards. Open Thurs-Sun, 11-4pm, 15% discount. No blackout dates. Call 503-550-2027 or email Dave for a reservation.



Ribbon Ridge AVA:

Utopia Vineyards. Open daily, 11-5pm, 15% discount, no blackout dates. Make a reservation.



Yamhill-Carlton AVA:

Anne Amie Vineyards.Open daily, 11-4pm. 10% discount. Blackout Feb 18-19th for their Bubbles Fest. Make a reservation.



Elk Cove Vineyards. Open daily, 10-4pm, 10% discount. Blackout 2/19. Make a reservation, or call 503-985-7760, or email Shane to make an appt.



Fairsing Vineyard. Open Weds-Sun, 11-4pm, 10% discount. Make a reservation.



Gran Moraine. Open seven days, 11-3:30pm. 10% discount. No blackout dates. Make a reservation.



Kramer Vineyard. Open Thurs-Mon, 11-4pm. 15% discount, no blackout dates. Make a reservation.



Lenné Estate. Our vineyard location is closed. Please visit Distaff Wine Co. in Newberg to taste Lenné wines during this event. Make a reservation.



Solena Estate. Open seven days, 11-4pm. 10% discount. Blackout Feb 11th, and Feb 14th after 2pm. Make a reservation.



Monksgate. Open Fri-Sun, 12-4pm. 10% discount. Blackout Feb 11-12th. Make a reservation.



Saffron Fields Vineyards. Open Weds-Sun, 11-4pm. 10% discount, blackout Feb 12 after 2pm, and Feb 18th. Make a reservation.



Newberg:

Distaff Wine Co. Open Friday and Saturday, 11-4pm, Weds & Thurs by appt. 10% discount, no blackout dates. Make a reservation for Distaff or Lenné.



Lenné Estate wines will be poured at Distaff Wine Co during this event. Lenné members please visit Distaff to pick up your printed event card.