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Location:Lenné Estate Tasting Room
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: (971) 348-4264
Email:events@lenneestate.com
Website:https://www.lenneestate.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 8, 2026 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

The Winery Workshop Series: Wine Cork Trivets

Give your wine corks a second life! Join us for a fun and creative afternoon at Lenné Estate Winery as you learn how to transform wine corks into a beautiful, functional trivet for your home.

Sip a glass of wine, beer, or non-alcoholic cocktail, while learning simple techniques for arranging and assembling your corks into a unique piece you’ll be proud to use or display.


Your ticket includes:
One complimentary glass of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage and all trivet making supplies (feel free to bring additional corks)

Workshop is limited to 15 people


The Winery Workshop Series is a ticketed event meant to celebrate the season and is different from our standard wine tastings. Minors are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Class sizes are limited, so reserve your spot early!

Tickets are available through our Tock page; Lenné club members please contact us directly to get your discounted price.

 

Fee: $Tickets: $35 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $25

Give your wine corks a second life! Join us for a fun and creative afternoon at Lenné Estate Winery as you learn how to transform wine corks into a beautiful, functional trivet for your home.

Lenné Estate Tasting Room
Lenné Estate Tasting Room 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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