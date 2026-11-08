The Winery Workshop Series: Wine Cork Trivets

Give your wine corks a second life! Join us for a fun and creative afternoon at Lenné Estate Winery as you learn how to transform wine corks into a beautiful, functional trivet for your home.



Sip a glass of wine, beer, or non-alcoholic cocktail, while learning simple techniques for arranging and assembling your corks into a unique piece you’ll be proud to use or display.





Your ticket includes:

One complimentary glass of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage and all trivet making supplies (feel free to bring additional corks)



Workshop is limited to 15 people





The Winery Workshop Series is a ticketed event meant to celebrate the season and is different from our standard wine tastings. Minors are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Class sizes are limited, so reserve your spot early!



Tickets are available through our Tock page; Lenné club members please contact us directly to get your discounted price.

Fee: $Tickets: $35 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $25