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Location:Lenné Estate Tasting Room
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: (971) 348-4264
Email:events@lenneestate.com
Website:https://www.lenneestate.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 11, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The Winery Workshop Series: The Art of Pizza

Join our General Manager and Pizza Chef, Eric Bruce, for a hands-on pizza-making workshop at Lenné Estate Winery!

Enjoy a glass of Lenné wine while learning the techniques behind crafting the perfect pizza—from stretching dough and building flavorful combinations to baking tips you can recreate at home.

Your ticket includes:
One complimentary glass of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage
The pizza you make during the class

Workshop limited to 15 people

The Winery Workshop Series is a ticketed event meant to celebrate the season and is different from our standard wine tastings. Class sizes are limited, so reserve your spot early!

Lenné club members please contact us directly to get your discounted price.

 

Fee: $Fee: $55 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $35

Join our General Manager and Pizza Chef, Eric Bruce, for a hands-on pizza-making workshop at Lenné Estate Winery! We added an earlier session!

Lenné Estate Tasting Room
Lenné Estate Tasting Room 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
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