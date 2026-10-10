The Winery Workshop Series: The Art of Pizza

Join our General Manager and Pizza Chef, Eric Bruce, for a hands-on pizza-making workshop at Lenné Estate Winery!



Enjoy a glass of Lenné wine while learning the techniques behind crafting the perfect pizza—from stretching dough and building flavorful combinations to baking tips you can recreate at home.



Your ticket includes:

One complimentary glass of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage

The pizza you make during the class



Workshop limited to 15 people



The Winery Workshop Series is a ticketed event meant to celebrate the season and is different from our standard wine tastings. Class sizes are limited, so reserve your spot early!



Lenné club members please contact us directly to get your discounted price.

Fee: $Fee: $55 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $35