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Location:Lenné Estate Tasting Room
Map:18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: (971) 348-4264
Email:events@lenneestate.com
Website:https://www.lenneestate.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 25, 2026 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

The Winery Workshop Series: Pumpkin Carving 101

Join us in celebrating the spooky season with our Pumpkin Carving 101 workshop at Lenné Estate Winery. Enjoy a glass of wine while learning tips and techniques to make your very own masterpiece.

Sunday, October 25th
4:30-6:30 pm

Tickets: $30 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $20

Your ticket includes:
One Pumpkin
Carving tools
One glass of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage

Costumes not required, but recommended. Best costume and pumpkin will be awarded a prize.

The Winery Workshop Series is a ticketed event meant to celebrate the season and is different from our standard wine tastings. Minors are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Class sizes are limited, .so reserve your spot early!

Lenné club members please contact us directly for your discounted price.

 

Fee: $30 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $20

Join us in celebrating the spooky season with our Pumpkin Carving 101 workshop at Lenné Estate Winery. Enjoy a glass of wine while learning tips and techniques to make your very own masterpiece. Costumes not required, but recommended. Best costume and pumpkin will be awarded a prize.

Lenné Estate Tasting Room
Lenné Estate Tasting Room 18760 18760 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
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