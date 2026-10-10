The Winery Workshop Series: Pumpkin Carving 101

Join us in celebrating the spooky season with our Pumpkin Carving 101 workshop at Lenné Estate Winery. Enjoy a glass of wine while learning tips and techniques to make your very own masterpiece.



Sunday, October 25th

4:30-6:30 pm



Tickets: $30 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $20



Your ticket includes:

One Pumpkin

Carving tools

One glass of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage



Costumes not required, but recommended. Best costume and pumpkin will be awarded a prize.



The Winery Workshop Series is a ticketed event meant to celebrate the season and is different from our standard wine tastings. Minors are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Class sizes are limited, .so reserve your spot early!



Lenné club members please contact us directly for your discounted price.

Fee: $30 | Lenné Wine Club Members: $20