|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://www.wetzelestate.com
|All Dates:
The Winery Comedy Tour at Wetzel Estate Winery!
Come join us for a night of laughter as the Winery Comedy Tour hits the road and makes a stop at this awesome venue. Get ready to enjoy some hilarious stand-up comedy from talented comedians while sipping on delicious drinks. This in-person event promises to be a night full of fun and laughter. Don’t miss out on this unique comedy experience!
OCTOBER HEADLINER
Tylor Jones, is a humble jokesmith hailing from the eccentric streets of Eugene, Oregon. Armed with a barrage of sharp one-liners and an aggressively monotone voice, Tylor fearlessly navigates the comedic landscape, covering a range of topics as diverse as a barista’s hair color. Whether he’s riffing on the peculiarities of mundane life or finding humor in the loss of a loved one, he’s bound to have something in his arsenal to make you laugh.
Purchase tickets now!
www.eventbrite.com
Fee: $17.85 – $28.52