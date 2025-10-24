The Winery Comedy Tour at Wetzel Estate Winery!

Come join us for a night of laughter as the Winery Comedy Tour hits the road and makes a stop at this awesome venue. Get ready to enjoy some hilarious stand-up comedy from talented comedians while sipping on delicious drinks. This in-person event promises to be a night full of fun and laughter. Don’t miss out on this unique comedy experience!



OCTOBER HEADLINER

Tylor Jones, is a humble jokesmith hailing from the eccentric streets of Eugene, Oregon. Armed with a barrage of sharp one-liners and an aggressively monotone voice, Tylor fearlessly navigates the comedic landscape, covering a range of topics as diverse as a barista’s hair color. Whether he’s riffing on the peculiarities of mundane life or finding humor in the loss of a loved one, he’s bound to have something in his arsenal to make you laugh.



Purchase tickets now!



www.eventbrite.com

Fee: $17.85 – $28.52