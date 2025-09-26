 Calendar Home
Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:Sep 26, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Winery Comedy Tour at Wetzel Estate Winery!

Mark your calendars—The Winery Comedy Tour is coming to Wetzel Estate Winery! 🎤🍷

Get ready for an evening full of fun, laughter, and delicious wine as talented comedians take the stage right here in Dallas. Sip, laugh, and enjoy this one-of-a-kind comedy experience at your favorite winery.

📅 Friday, September 26, 2025
⏰ 7:00 – 8:30 PM
📍 Wetzel Estate Winery – 17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338

This show is guaranteed to sell out—don’t miss your chance to join us for an unforgettable night! Purchase tickets now!

 

Fee: $17-$25

Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
