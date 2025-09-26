The Winery Comedy Tour at Wetzel Estate Winery!

Mark your calendars—The Winery Comedy Tour is coming to Wetzel Estate Winery! 🎤🍷



Get ready for an evening full of fun, laughter, and delicious wine as talented comedians take the stage right here in Dallas. Sip, laugh, and enjoy this one-of-a-kind comedy experience at your favorite winery.



📅 Friday, September 26, 2025

⏰ 7:00 – 8:30 PM

📍 Wetzel Estate Winery – 17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338



This show is guaranteed to sell out—don’t miss your chance to join us for an unforgettable night! Purchase tickets now!

Fee: $17-$25