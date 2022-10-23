The Wine Bible 3rd Edition Release Party

Adelsheim Vineyard and Gran Moraine, with celebrated wine author, Karen MacNeil, invite you to a special evening dedicated to the release of the 3rd edition of The Wine Bible – America’s best-selling wine book.



Your ticket price includes a signed copy of The Wine Bible 3rd Edition, a sparkling wine reception, passed hors d’oeuvres, and an exciting array of tastings from participating Willamette Valley wineries featured in the book.



Attendees will have the chance to ask Karen MacNeil questions about her experience with writing the 3rd edition and to receive their signed copy in person. There will also be time to mingle with notable Oregon wine industry luminaries such as David Adelsheim and Eugenia Keegan at the picturesque Abbey Road Farm. Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring wines from Adelsheim Vineyard, Bergström, Brittan Vineyards, Domaine Drouhin Oregon, Gran Moraine, Soter Vineyard, and Zena Crown Vineyard.



“During the time it has taken to write three editions of The Wine Bible, the Oregon wine industry has moved from a quiet backwater to one of the most dynamic wine regions in the world. In viticultural terms, that’s moving at the speed of light. Oregon’s spectacular rise to prominence has been as exciting to witness as the wines are delicious to drink.” —Karen MacNeil



“MacNeil’s writing style is engaging and conversational, and if you want to know anything about wine, her book is the place to start.”—Forbes.com



Tickets are limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fee: $95