 Calendar Home
Location:The Walls Vineyards
Map:1015 West Pine Street, Walla Wala, WA 99362
Email:danielle@thewallsvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/thewallswines/event/534392/rose-release-event-w-big-recyclers
All Dates:Mar 9, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Walls Vineyards Rosé Release Event

Get sustainable with us! To celebrate the release of our Cruel Summer Rosé (everyone's favorite wine in a pouch!) we have partnered with B.I.G. Recyclers to host a glass drop off event. Bring in your glass to recycle, and be rewarded with a complimentary splash of our rosé.

BIG Recyclers accepts all glass beverage, food and cosmetic containers that have been rinsed and have the lids or caps removed. Labels are okay! A sturdy box or plastic bin is the best way to transport your recyclable glass to the drop off. To learn more about BIG Recycler's efforts, visit their website at https://bigrecyclers.org/

The Cruel Summer Rosé will be available for purchase by the bottle or by the pouch as a "Double Bagnum."

Celebrate the release of The Walls' 2024 Cruel Summer Rosé with B.I.G. Recyclers

