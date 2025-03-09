|Location:
The Walls Vineyards
|Map:
1015 West Pine Street, Walla Wala, WA 99362
|Email:
danielle@thewallsvineyards.com
|Website:
https://www.exploretock.com/thewallswines/event/534392/rose-release-event-w-big-recyclers
|All Dates:
The Walls Vineyards Rosé Release Event
Get sustainable with us! To celebrate the release of our Cruel Summer Rosé (everyone's favorite wine in a pouch!) we have partnered with B.I.G. Recyclers to host a glass drop off event. Bring in your glass to recycle, and be rewarded with a complimentary splash of our rosé.
BIG Recyclers accepts all glass beverage, food and cosmetic containers that have been rinsed and have the lids or caps removed. Labels are okay! A sturdy box or plastic bin is the best way to transport your recyclable glass to the drop off. To learn more about BIG Recycler's efforts, visit their website at https://bigrecyclers.org/
The Cruel Summer Rosé will be available for purchase by the bottle or by the pouch as a "Double Bagnum."
