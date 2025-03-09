The Walls Vineyards Rosé Release Event

Get sustainable with us! To celebrate the release of our Cruel Summer Rosé (everyone's favorite wine in a pouch!) we have partnered with B.I.G. Recyclers to host a glass drop off event. Bring in your glass to recycle, and be rewarded with a complimentary splash of our rosé.



BIG Recyclers accepts all glass beverage, food and cosmetic containers that have been rinsed and have the lids or caps removed. Labels are okay! A sturdy box or plastic bin is the best way to transport your recyclable glass to the drop off. To learn more about BIG Recycler's efforts, visit their website at https://bigrecyclers.org/



The Cruel Summer Rosé will be available for purchase by the bottle or by the pouch as a "Double Bagnum."