 Calendar Home
Location:The Vintages Trailer Resort
Map:16205 SE Kreder Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: +1 971-267-2130
Website:http://https://the-vintages.com/local/
All Dates:May 17, 2024 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

The Vintages Trailer Resort Summer Blastoff

The Vintages Trailer Resort, which offers premier Airstream glamping in Oregon's famed Willamette Valley, is excited to kickoff the premiere of our "Movies on the Lawn" summer movie series, with our Summer Blastoff event on May 17th!

We’ve got UFOs buzzing along with various unusual sightings at The Vintages. Rumor has it that aliens will be landing here that night.

Join us and our alien friends for an evening
under the stars featuring:

Live music
Movie showing “ET” at 8 PM*
Cuisine from Taste of the World food truck
FREE popcorn
Candy, drinks, & merch available for purchase
Plus, Troon Vineyard will be pouring their wines from 5-7, with bottles available for purchase.

All of our "Movies on the Lawn" summer movie series events are open to the public and free to attend, with drinks and snacks available for purchase.

The Vintages Trailer Resort, which offers premier Airstream glamping in Oregon's famed Willamette Valley, is excited to kickoff the premiere of our "Movies on the Lawn" summer movie series, with our Summer Blastoff event on May 17th!We’ve got UFOs buzzing along with various unusual sightings at The Vintages. Rumor has it that aliens will be landing here that night. Join us and our alien friends ...
The Vintages Trailer Resort
The Vintages Trailer Resort 16205 16205 SE Kreder Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable