The Vintages Trailer Resort Summer Blastoff

The Vintages Trailer Resort, which offers premier Airstream glamping in Oregon's famed Willamette Valley, is excited to kickoff the premiere of our "Movies on the Lawn" summer movie series, with our Summer Blastoff event on May 17th!



We’ve got UFOs buzzing along with various unusual sightings at The Vintages. Rumor has it that aliens will be landing here that night.



Join us and our alien friends for an evening

under the stars featuring:



Live music

Movie showing “ET” at 8 PM*

Cuisine from Taste of the World food truck

FREE popcorn

Candy, drinks, & merch available for purchase

Plus, Troon Vineyard will be pouring their wines from 5-7, with bottles available for purchase.



All of our "Movies on the Lawn" summer movie series events are open to the public and free to attend, with drinks and snacks available for purchase.