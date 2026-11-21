The Thanksgiving Warm Up: Truffle Class

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we’re helping you get ready. Join us at Yamhill Valley Vineyards for a weekend of holiday inspiration, special wines, and a few things to make your celebrations extra memorable.



Saturday, November 21st at 11am: Truffle Class - Chef Norma Buchholz will lead you through preparing, rolling, and decorating your own chocolate and pumpkin truffles. Perfect for bringing to your Thanksgiving festivities as they keep for up to two weeks!

$50/person, $30/person for Wine Club Members.



All weekend long - Shop large-format wines at special prices, stock up on your holiday favorites, and sample our jams, mustard, and vinegar for thoughtful gifts and additions to your Thanksgiving table. We’ll also have recipes to inspire your holiday menu and wine specials to help you get a head start on stocking the cellar.



Stop by, find something delicious, and get ready to gather. Your Thanksgiving starts here!

Fee: $50/person, $30/Wine Club Member