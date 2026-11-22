The Thanksgiving Warm Up: Magnum Taste Off!

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we’re helping you get ready. Join us at Yamhill Valley Vineyards for a weekend of holiday inspiration, special wines, and a few things to make your celebrations extra memorable.



Sunday, November 22nd at 1pm: Large Format Tasting & Education - Join Sahara Hawkins for a special library tasting of large format bottles (magnums, baby!). Taste and learn for yourself just how well these impressive bottles suit a holiday gathering. $15/person, complimentary for Wine Club Members.



All weekend long - Shop large-format wines at special prices, stock up on your holiday favorites, and sample our jams, mustard, and vinegar for thoughtful gifts and additions to your Thanksgiving table. We’ll also have recipes to inspire your holiday menu and wine specials to help you get a head start on stocking the cellar.



Stop by, find something delicious, and get ready to gather. Your Thanksgiving starts here!





Fee: $15/person, Complimentary for Wine Club Members