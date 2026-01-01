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Location:Fountain Plaza
Map:10050 NE Emma Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Website:https://www.thestreetsattanasbourne.com/events-sales/
All Dates:Aug 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 21, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 28, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Streets Live Music Series

Come relax and soak in the sounds of summer featuring local performers that pair perfectly with kicking back, enjoying summer food fare, fun jumbo games with family and friends. Bring your beach chairs and blankets for seating. Wines by the glass and bottle will be available from a local winery each week.

📆 August 7th
🎵The Brothers Conti––Dance/R&B/Pop
🍷 Blizzard Wines

📆 August 14th
🎵 Conjunto Alegre ––Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, Chachachá YMas
🍷 Ruby Vineyards

📆 August 21st
🎵 Coloso ––Tropical Reggae
🍷 Six Peaks Winery

📆 August 28th
🎵 Bootleg Ridge––Outlaw Country
🍷 3 Goats Vineyard

Join us Fridays in August for Summer Live at The Streets Music Series!

Fountain Plaza
Fountain Plaza 10050 10050 NE Emma Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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