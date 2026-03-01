|Location:
|The Stazione
|Map:
|133 SE Salmon Suite B, Portland, OR 97214
|Phone:
|3038183525
|Email:
|graham@buonanottewines.com
|Website:
|http://www.thestazione.com
|All Dates:
The Stazione Grand Opening
The wait is over. The Stazione is officially opening, and we’re celebrating the only way we know how — with great wine, good music, and all of you.
All weekend long we’ll be pouring magnums (because small bottles just won’t do) and setting the tone with a live DJ spinning throughout the night. This space may be new, but the spirit is the same — community, conversation, and delicious wines.
Come raise a glass to the beginning of The Stazione.
Let’s make the first weekend one to remember!
Buona Notte is opening a new tasting room and wine bar: The Stazione!