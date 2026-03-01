The Stazione Grand Opening

The wait is over. The Stazione is officially opening, and we’re celebrating the only way we know how — with great wine, good music, and all of you.



All weekend long we’ll be pouring magnums (because small bottles just won’t do) and setting the tone with a live DJ spinning throughout the night. This space may be new, but the spirit is the same — community, conversation, and delicious wines.



Come raise a glass to the beginning of The Stazione.

Let’s make the first weekend one to remember!