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Location:The Stazione
Map:133 SE Salmon Suite B, Portland, OR 97214
Phone: 3038183525
Email:graham@buonanottewines.com
Website:http://www.thestazione.com
All Dates:Mar 26, 2026 - Mar 28, 2026 Opening thurs-sat official party on Saturday

The Stazione Grand Opening

The wait is over. The Stazione is officially opening, and we’re celebrating the only way we know how — with great wine, good music, and all of you.

All weekend long we’ll be pouring magnums (because small bottles just won’t do) and setting the tone with a live DJ spinning throughout the night. This space may be new, but the spirit is the same — community, conversation, and delicious wines.

Come raise a glass to the beginning of The Stazione.
Let’s make the first weekend one to remember!

Buona Notte is opening a new tasting room and wine bar: The Stazione!

The Stazione
The Stazione 97214 133 SE Salmon Suite B, Portland, OR 97214
March (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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