Location: McMenamins Hotel Oregon - Mattie's Room Map: 320 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128 Email: info@misfitpdxproductions.com Website: https://www.comedyshowcaseshowdown.com/ All Dates: Feb 21, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Doors open at 6:00. Full bar and food menu available.



The Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown

$35 online pre-sale, $25 at the door if there are tickets available.



Pre-sale is higher because of the "convenience fee" to purchase online. If you know me, get in touch and I can help you get advance tickets.



Comedians do 15-minute sets in a randomly decided order prior to the show. Best set wins $75 in addition to their base pay!



The audience plays games like *It's Not Plinko, Dance Your Face Off!, The Cat-Walkoff, and more for over $125 in cash and prizes to local businesses!



The comedians range from a year in comedy to veteran status but all are funny and curated by the producer based on seeing them perform live and knowing they can kill. I want this show to be a place where comedians, upcoming and veteran, can challenge themselves, and others, to make everyone better and the audience to be highly entertained, that’s what we do.



Drop in at the next show and join us.



There's nothing to worry about, unless you can't take a joke.

