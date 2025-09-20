The Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown

Comedy Night in Carlton!



Join us for the Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown©!



Presented by Misfit PDX Comedy© at Carlton Winemakers Studio, Saturday September 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM.



Tickets are $10 for the fire pit (no view) or $25 for patio seating.



We book only the best talent in the PNW.



This month's show includes:

Host: Lucas Copp - Kill Tony big jokebook winner, 2025 Portland's Funniest Person semifinalist, and host of the Montavilla Station Open Mic Comedy night.



Bullet/Co-host: Sean Murphy - Showrunner, producer, and aspiring comedian.



Contestant: Rachelle Cochran - 2025 Willamette Week's Funniest Five, 2025 PFP Semifinalist



Contestant: Isaiah Steele - 2025 PFP Semifinalist



Contestant: Armando Santoyo - 2025 PFP Semifinalist



Contestant: Jules Field - 8/19 Montavilla Station Open Mic Invitee!



The Showcase is part comedy competition and variety/game show. The audience plays games like *It's Not Plinko, Dance Your Face Off!, The Cat-Walkoff, and more!



We are always thinking up new ways to give away things.



The comedians range from a year in comedy to veteran status but all are funny and curated by the producer based on seeing them perform live. I want this show to be a place where comedians can challenge themselves and others to make everyone better. In addition, all comedians earn a guaranteed minimum before prizes because it is hard work generating material.





For this show, we will be giving away:



Complimentary tasting(s) for 2 at Carlton Winemakers Studio ($50 value)

Carlton Winemakers Studio wine and swag

Local area restaurant gift cards

At least $50 in cash!



Our event venue and partner for this show is the Carlton Winemakers Studio where we will have a beautiful patio setup with some great jokewriters and performers keeping us in stitches while enjoying a crisp Willamette Valley evening and some great wines made at the Studio.



This is a 21+ comedy show and the comedians read the room and let it rip.



Don't stress though, there's nothing to worry about, unless you can't take a joke.



Join Us!



*Please note that all shows are filmed before a live studio audience and still photos and videography of your likeness may be published online to social media and websites.

Fee: $25