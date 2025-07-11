 Calendar Home
Location:Ricochet Wine Co.
Map:1421 NE Alpha Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:inquiry@misfitpdxproductions.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wine-comedy-cellar-presents-the-stand-up-comedy-showcase-showdown-tickets-1418033960749?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Jul 11, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Doors at 6:00PM

The Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown

The Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown is part game show, part stand-up contest—where four comedians go head-to-head for the title of best set of the night!

You, the audience, have the final say in who is the winner of the Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown!

And the games!

Between each comedian's set we will have audience members "come on down" and play games like *It's Not Plinko, Dance Your Face Off!, Don't Crack Up, and MORE for great prizes like gift cards to local McMinnville businesses The Pub, HoneyPie Pizza, or cold hard cash!

At the last show, we gave away over $170 in cash and prizes.

Expect a lively night filled with comedy, community, culture, and more.

We’ll have a selection of delicious Oregon and Washington farmed and produced wines, locally-sourced Heater Allen beers, and other N/A drink options available throughout the evening.

This event is produced by Misfit PDX Comedy, who curate top-tier comedic talent from across the PNW —bringing the laughs straight to The [Wine] Comedy Cellar, at Ricochet Wine Co. in McMinnville, OR.

Concessions and food truck will be announced closer to the date of the show.

Doors open at 6 PM | Show starts at 7 PM.

This event is 21+ only due to mature content.

Our ethos is that all deserve the freedom to laugh, be themselves, and pursue ah-penis. (Say it fast to find happiness)

Be yourself, be a misfit.

-Sean Murphy | Misfit PDX Productions LLC

 

Fee: $25

