The Reveal: an afternoon of art and sparkling wine

Join us on Saturday, December 6th for The Reveal, an all-day event in our newly remodeled tasting room.



Explore remarkable works of art from Thoma Foundation while enjoying passed appetizers and an exclusive tasting of our 2021 Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine. The first méthode champenoise bubbles we’ve ever produced; with only 39 cases available, this is the perfect sparkling wine for New Year’s Eve!



Seating is limited, we strongly encourage you to reserve your spot today and make this exclusive celebration part of your holiday season.

Fee: $50