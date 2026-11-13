The Rainmaker Coppola Movie Night

Join us at Domaine Lumineux for a special screening of The Rainmaker (1997), directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on John Grisham’s bestselling novel.



Starring Matt Damon, Danny DeVito, Claire Danes, and Jon Voight, this gripping legal drama follows Rudy Baylor, a young attorney taking on a powerful insurance company that has denied a critically ill man the coverage he desperately needs. Facing overwhelming odds, Rudy finds himself in a battle against corporate greed, corruption, and a legal system stacked against him.



Settle into our intimate 18-seat screening room and enjoy an evening of film and wine. Tickets are $25 per person and include freshly popped popcorn, with Domaine Lumineux wines available for purchase by the glass or bottle.



Academy Wine Club members receive a complimentary glass of wine with their ticket.



Seating is limited, and reservations are required.

Fee: $25