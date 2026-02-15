 Calendar Home
Location:Silverback Winery Estate
Map:11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
Phone: (866) 803-WINE
Email:info@silverbackwine.com
Website:https://silverbackwine.com/events/the-nurse-that-bakes/
All Dates:Feb 15, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Nurse that Bakes

February 15 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The Nurse that Bakes| 1–4 PM
You can grab the most delicious locally made bread and baked goods right here at Silverback. 🍞✨

Silverback Winery Estate
Silverback Winery Estate 11374 11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
