|Location:
|Patton Valley Wines
|Map:
|801 SW BAKER ST, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5039853445
|Email:
|info@pattonvalley.com
|Website:
|http://www.pattonvalley.com
|All Dates:
The Midnight Bakery Cookie Decorating Class
SPRING IS IN THE AIR!
The Midnight Bakery and Patton Valley Wines are teaming up for a special collaboration. Sip fantastic wines and celebrate the coming flowers with a custom cookie decorating class.
Each ticket includes a glass of wine (or sparkling cider for those under 21) six hand-made sugar cookies and a selection of icings and sprinkles, as well as dedicated instructional time with Jennifer Gietzen of The Midnight Bakery. All supplies and tools included; all skill levels welcome! Join us for an afternoon of fun and relaxation - you're sure to leave with delicious cookies and excitement about the return of Spring.
TICKET: $55 PER PERSON | $45 FOR WINE CLUB
Fee: $55
Sip fantastic wines and celebrate the coming flowers with a custom cookie decorating class.