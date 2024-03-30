 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:801 SW BAKER ST, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 5039853445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Mar 30, 2024 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Midnight Bakery Cookie Decorating Class

SPRING IS IN THE AIR!

The Midnight Bakery and Patton Valley Wines are teaming up for a special collaboration. Sip fantastic wines and celebrate the coming flowers with a custom cookie decorating class.

Each ticket includes a glass of wine (or sparkling cider for those under 21) six hand-made sugar cookies and a selection of icings and sprinkles, as well as dedicated instructional time with Jennifer Gietzen of The Midnight Bakery. All supplies and tools included; all skill levels welcome! Join us for an afternoon of fun and relaxation - you're sure to leave with delicious cookies and excitement about the return of Spring.

TICKET: $55 PER PERSON | $45 FOR WINE CLUB

 

Fee: $55

