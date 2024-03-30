The Midnight Bakery Cookie Decorating Class

SPRING IS IN THE AIR!



The Midnight Bakery and Patton Valley Wines are teaming up for a special collaboration. Sip fantastic wines and celebrate the coming flowers with a custom cookie decorating class.



Each ticket includes a glass of wine (or sparkling cider for those under 21) six hand-made sugar cookies and a selection of icings and sprinkles, as well as dedicated instructional time with Jennifer Gietzen of The Midnight Bakery. All supplies and tools included; all skill levels welcome! Join us for an afternoon of fun and relaxation - you're sure to leave with delicious cookies and excitement about the return of Spring.



TICKET: $55 PER PERSON | $45 FOR WINE CLUB

