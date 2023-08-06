 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/the-land-of-lavender-honey-
All Dates:Aug 6, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Land of Lavender and Honey

An afternoon of relaxation and indulgence awaits you as we showcase the beauty and bounty of our lavender plants and honey bees. Walk through the Japanese garden, smell the lavender, and taste the honey.

Guided garden tours will be at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm. Learn the layout, plants and themes behind the garden and ponds. Ticket purchase includes a wine and honey pairing at multiple stations around the tasting room.

We'll also have a variety of our honey and lavender products available for purchase, including soaps and lotions.

Sophisticated Beads will showcase handcrafted jewelry.

Cream Northwest Ice Cream Truck will be on premise to give you a tasty treat.

North West Alchemy Catering will be doing the lavender and honey food pairings.







72 Hour notice for cancellation

 

Fee: $60

Enjoy the beautiful scenery that Saffron Fields has to offer!

