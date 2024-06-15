The Grove Cocktail Party

Join us Saturday, June 15th, at The Grove from 7pm - 9pm for the official launch party of our exciting new wine-based cocktails! Try one of our six delicious handmade cocktails, which have been thoughtfully crafted to enhance the unique characteristics of our wines by infusing classic cocktail flavors of citrus, spice, and botanicals.



Ticket price includes a complimentary cocktail of your choosing and small paired bites.



Must be 21+ to purchase ticket.

Fee: $20