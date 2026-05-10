The Great Portland Grape Stomp

Portland Wine Company celebrates its 20th anniversary with The Great Portland Grape Stomp, the city's first urban grape-stomping competition. Cheer on 20 teams as they compete for the championship, then enjoy Love & Squalor wine, local food vendors, live music, games, and a festive harvest celebration in Southeast Portland.

Fee: $25 for wine club members and $40 for general public