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Location:Portland Wine Company’s Crushpad
Map:3201 SE 50th Ave, Portland, Oregon 97206
Website:https://shop.portlandwinecompany.com/product/the-great-portland-grape-stomp/
All Dates:Oct 10, 2026 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Great Portland Grape Stomp

Portland Wine Company celebrates its 20th anniversary with The Great Portland Grape Stomp, the city's first urban grape-stomping competition. Cheer on 20 teams as they compete for the championship, then enjoy Love & Squalor wine, local food vendors, live music, games, and a festive harvest celebration in Southeast Portland.

 

Fee: $25 for wine club members and $40 for general public

Portland's first urban grape stomp, featuring 20 teams competing for a magnum of wine and bragging rights, plus food trucks, live music, and vendors.

Portland Wine Company’s Crushpad
Portland Wine Company’s Crushpad 97206 3201 SE 50th Ave, Portland, Oregon 97206
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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