|Location:
|Portland Wine Company’s Crushpad
|Map:
|3201 SE 50th Ave, Portland, Oregon 97206
|Website:
|https://shop.portlandwinecompany.com/product/the-great-portland-grape-stomp/
|All Dates:
The Great Portland Grape Stomp
Portland Wine Company celebrates its 20th anniversary with The Great Portland Grape Stomp, the city's first urban grape-stomping competition. Cheer on 20 teams as they compete for the championship, then enjoy Love & Squalor wine, local food vendors, live music, games, and a festive harvest celebration in Southeast Portland.
Fee: $25 for wine club members and $40 for general public
Portland's first urban grape stomp, featuring 20 teams competing for a magnum of wine and bragging rights, plus food trucks, live music, and vendors.